Election must not be forgotten amid peace talks: Abdullah

KABUL (TOLO News): Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday at the Council of Ministers Meeting said, “We must act on opportunities for peace, but at the same time we must not forget a transparent election result.”

“A transparent election will rescue the democracy and the democratic process and will bring stability to the country,” he said. “We are asking the election commissions to keep their independence (impartiality) for the remainder of the process.”

Abdullah said he met the US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and both men discussed the peace process.

Regarding the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Abdullah said: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death has been confirmed yesterday. Daesh is a criminal group…they killed thousands of innocent people in Iraq and Syria.”

He referred to the group’s recent attack in Haska Mina district of Nangarhar that killed 72 people in a mosque blast and wounded dozens of others:

“Unfortunately, in our country, Daesh has killed our innocent people. Two weeks ago, in Haska Mina, while the people were praying, they were martyred by this group (Daesh) which showed their lowness,” he mentioned.

Abdullah also mentioned the resignation of acting foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani, and said he is not the only minister that resigned recently, saying “there are other ministers that have also resigned.”

“Salahuddin Rabbani, the former foreign minister, has resigned and I wanted him to continue his work in the last days of the NUG but due to the reasons that he mentioned, and due to the lack of a better work environment, he has not continued,” he added.