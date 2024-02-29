Election process internal sovereign affair: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office says Pakistan’s election process is an internal sovereign affair, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to upholding its constitutional obligations.

Responding to the queries of media persons at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today about the reaction of different countries on the general elections, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized Pakistan’s democratic nature, highlighting the significant participation of millions of voters, including unprecedented numbers of women and young voters in the general elections.

She mentioned that Pakistan welcomed foreign observers, including a group from the Commonwealth, demonstrating the country’s commitment to transparency in the electoral process. She said Pakistan takes its constitutional obligations seriously. It is the right of Pakistanis to enjoy freedoms and democracy. She said any step that Pakistan takes in this regard is in conformity with its own constitutional obligations and not influenced by external advice.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch pointed out that the interim report of Commonwealth observer group also highlighted the transparency and participatory nature of the general elections.

When asked about the budget announced by the Indian government for illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said pouring in money in the occupied territory can neither absolve the occupying power from its responsibilities nor can it legitimatize its illegal occupation. She said Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest unresolved disputes. It has been on the agenda of the UN Security Council since 1948. She said the UN Security Council resolutions reaffirm the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Voicing concerns over the presence of one million Indian security forces in IIOJK, she said these forces are responsible for suppression of Kashmiri people. She called for a solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute on the basis of UNSC resolutions.

When asked about relationship with India, the spokesperson said both the countries have had a difficult relationship over the last several decades. She said Pakistan has always expressed desire to have peaceful relations with all neighbors including India. She however regretted that India has an approach of belligerence towards Pakistan and the region. This, she said, creates a negative environment for peace and dialogue and makes it difficult to have a normal relationship.

The spokesperson said Pakistan endorses the statement of OIC strongly condemning the ongoing Israeli military aggression against Gaza and the expansion of indiscriminate attacks on the Rafah city. She said the OIC has raised alarm on expansion and escalation of the pace of the Israeli aggression and warned against an unacceptable attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their own land.

She said Israel’s merciless onslaught against the 1.4 million displaced people in Rafah is a blatant defiance of the provisional measures outlined by the International Court of Justice in its interim order. The spokesperson called on the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibility and urgently intervene to impose a ceasefire and bring an end to the massacre of the Palestinian people. She said the siege of Gaza must be lifted to prevent further deaths and suffering from famine and non-availability of decent medical care. She said Pakistan stands resolute in its unwavering diplomatic, moral, political, and humanitarian support to the besieged people of Gaza.