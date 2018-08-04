Election results: Joint opposition to protest on August 8, 9 across country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties has announced to protest on August 8 in Islamabad and on August 9 across the country against alleged rigging in the recently held general election results on July 25.

The joint opposition also finalized the names for the prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker slots and the names will be revealed on today (Saturday).

The opposition has named the opposition as ‘Pakistan Alliance for Free and Fair Election’.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen said that it has completed the number game, and will comfortably form governments in the Centre and Punjab as more independent candidates joined PTI.

He claimed that out of 13 independents elected to the National assembly, nine have joined PTI.

