Election rigging will be fully answered: Saad Rafique

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, who is candidate from NA-131, said on Sunday, that if the government tries to rig by-elections then it will be fully answered.

While talking to media in Lahore, former Railways minister said that PML-N s workers are ready to protect election from rigging and all efforts of government to manipulate the election will be thwarted.

He further added that no work has been done by the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in NA-131, many of the presiding officers were posted, who were not aware of the election process.

I believe that PML-N will win the election with huge majority, he added.