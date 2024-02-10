Elections 2024: Mohsin Dawar injured in alleged Police firing incident

F.P. Report

MIRANSHAH : Mohsin Dawar, former member national assembly, leader of National Democratic Movement and candidate National Assembly (NA) from North Waziristan sustained severe injuries in an armed assault in Miranshah.

Party officials claimed that Dawar was targeted with gunfire while entering in a government compound.

Mohsin Javed Dawar is the chairman of the National Democratic Movement (NDM).

He had been a member of the National Assembly from August 2018 till August 2023.

Dawar is the co-founder of a human rights movement, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and formerly served as president of the National Youth Organisation (NYO) and the Pashtun Students Federation (PSF), the allied wings of the Awami National Party (ANP).