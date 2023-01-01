Elections in piecemeal will lead riots: Musadik

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik Wednesday said that without new census, the delimitation and elections in parts would drag the country into worst political crises.

Talking to a private news channel, Musadik said that the election in two provinces was tantamount to violate the right to vote of the rest of country.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had serious reservations on the election, if serious efforts were made to clear the confusion of majority of

political forces, there would have been no obstacle in conduction the elections.

The Federal Consolidated Fund of Pakistan, according to the Constitution, can only be ordered to issue by the federal government, he added.

To a query about the development on the agreement to receive subsidized oil from Russia, the minister stated that hopefully, within a month, we will have the first shipment coming. (APP)