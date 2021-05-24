‘Electoral reforms imperative to ensure free, fair, transparent elections’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that the introduction of electoral reforms were imperative to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

“We want to hold elections on which no one could raise a finger and the electoral reforms will guarantee fair elections”, he expressed these views while talking to a delegation of District Bar Rawalpindi, Lahore High Court Bar Rawalpindi Bench, Punjab Bar Council, and High Court Bar Multan Bench.

The Minister said that the government was well aware of the lawyers’ problems and it was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government to solve the problems of the lawyer community.

Fawad said his family was being known in the areas for doing politics or for adopting the lawyer profession.

The minister said that professional loans would be disbursed among the lawyer community while the legal community below the age of 45 years would be given easy loans up to Rs. 1 million under the Kamyab Jawan Program for the construction of their chambers. He said that the under Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme a proposal was under also consideration to give Rs 6 million loans to lawyers and journalists communities for construction of 10 marla house. Chaudhry Fawad said that talks have been held with Minister for Panning,Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar for establishing vaccination centers in High Courts and Sessions Courts and further progress in this regard was expected in the next few days.

He said that efforts would be made to provide health cards to journalists and lawyers.

On the demand of a Housing Society for the lawyers of the Rawalpindi Division, the minister assured arranging a meeting of the lawyer community with Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Fawad said, that the next era belongs to digitalization, modern technology and reforms which is vital to strengthening the legal system and workshops would also be organized to bring lawyers in line with modern technology.

Participants of the delegation stressed for the use of technology to make the elections transparent and demanded of the government to provide electronic voting machines for the upcoming Bar Association elections.

The legal community praised the government’s move of introducing electoral reforms to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in the country. They also welcomed the decision to hold the workshop.

Among the High Court Bar Rawalpindi delegation included members of the executive committee, President Abdul Razzaq Khan and General Secretary Shehzad Ali Bhatti.

District Bar Rawalpindi delegation included President Rizwan Akhtar Awan and General Secretary Imran Yousuf Niazi, Vice President Ansar Mehboob, Joint Secretary Ayesha Ishtiaq, Executive Members Sidra Ashraf Rana, Ruqiya, Sajid Tanoli, Akmal Abbasi, Babar Naveed, Junaid Akhtar, Tauqeer Mahmood.