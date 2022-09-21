Electricity price up by Rs4.10 per unit

ISLAMABAD (INP): The federal government has further increased electricity prices by Rs4.10 per unit for domestic consumers, official source said on Wednesday. As per the official sources, a new tariff, with a 37 paisa to Rs4.10 increase in the basic electricity tariff, will be in effect from the month of October.

From the next month, the electricity consumers will be billed based on the most expensive tariff. As per the details, those consuming 200 units of electricity will be billed at Rs18.95 per unit instead of Rs18.58. Those consuming 201 to 300 units of electricity will be billed at Rs22.14 per unit instead of Rs21.47.

Those consuming 301 to 400 units of electricity will be billed at Rs25.53 per unit instead of Rs24.63. Those consuming 401 to 500 units of electricity will be billed at Rs27.74 per unit instead of Rs26.09. Those consuming 501 to 600 units of electricity will be billed at Rs29.16 per unit instead of Rs27.01.

Those consuming 601 to 700 units of electricity will be billed at Rs30.30 per unit instead of Rs27.65. Those consuming more than 700 units of electricity will be billed at Rs35.22 per unit instead of Rs31.12. Three-phase meters will be charged at Rs28.07 per unit during off-peak hours instead of Rs24.91. For peak hours, electricity will be sold at Rs34.39 per unit instead of Rs33.23. The domestic consumers with single and three phase meters will be charged this tariff from October. The fuel price adjustment and other taxes including GST will be charged separately.

