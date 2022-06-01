Electricity shortfall reaches 6,475 MW in country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The electricity shortfall in the country is 6,475 MW, on Wednesday, quoting sources in the power division.

The total power generation in the country is 19,525 MW, whereas, the total demand for electricity is 26,000 MW.

5,147 MW of electricity is being generated from water while the government’s thermal plants are generating 1,307 MW of electricity.

The private sector power plants are generating 9,209 MW of electricity while 1,560 MW of electricity is being generated from wind power plants.

There is zero production of electricity from solar plants, whereas, the bagasse-based power plants are generating 168 MW of electricity.

2,134 MW of electricity is being generated from nuclear fuel.

Power outages of up to 12 hours are being carried out in different parts of the country.

The duration of loadshedding is longer in areas with high losses.