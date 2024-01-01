Elephant Sonia dies at Karachi’s Safari Park

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Elephant Sonia, residing at Karachi’s Safari Park, passed away unexpectedly during the night. According to sources, staff found the elephant dead upon arriving at the park in the morning.

Recently, elephant Madhubala was relocated from the Karachi Zoo to Safari Park, where she joined her sisters Sonia and Malka.

The relocation was carried out under the supervision of the global animal welfare organisation Four Paws, using a specially designed training container while Madhubala was semi-sedated.

The decision to transfer Madhubala to Safari Park was made two years ago following the death of elephant Noor Jehan. Dr Amir Khalil described the successful relocation as the result of dedicated teamwork.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab stated that Madhubala had been living in a confined space at the zoo, which led to her transfer to Safari Park. There, a spacious enclosure and swimming pool have been built.

This initiative was undertaken keeping in view the welfare of animals and to provide an enjoyable experience for children.

The four African elephants—Madhubala, Noor Jehan, Sonia, and Malika—arrived in Pakistan in 2009 after being captured young in the wild. Upon their arrival in Karachi, they were separated: Madhubala and Noor Jehan were sent to Karachi Zoo, while Sonia and Malika were housed at Safari Park.

In 2021, the Sindh High Court directed Four Paws, an international animal welfare organisation, to evaluate the health and living conditions of the elephants.

All four were found in dire need of proper care, including better diets, medical treatment, and environmental enrichment. Noor Jehan and Madhubala required dental surgeries due to infections caused by broken tusks.