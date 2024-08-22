Eleven Policemen Martyred, Seven Injured in Ambush by Dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan

Eleven police officers were martyred and seven others sustained injuries following an ambush by armed dacoits in the Machka area of Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab, on Thursday, according to police sources.

Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rai Babar Saeed confirmed the tragic incident, stating that “11 personnel were martyred and seven were injured in the attack.” The Punjab police released a statement detailing the sequence of events, explaining that two police vehicles were returning from their weekly duties in the riverine Machka area when one of the vehicles encountered a mechanical issue. It was during this time that the attackers launched a sudden rocket assault.

The district police officer of Rahim Yar Khan was on the scene, while Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar immediately took notice of the situation, requested a detailed report from the Bahawalpur RPO, and traveled to the location with several senior police officials.

The injured officers were promptly transported to a medical facility for treatment, with the Punjab police chief ensuring that they receive the best possible care.

In a strong condemnation of the attack, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vowed that the perpetrators would face severe consequences. She emphasized that the “sacrifices of police personnel will always be remembered,” and directed authorities to take swift action to locate and recover the missing officers. CM Maryam also demanded an immediate report on the incident from IG Anwar.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the attack and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers. He stressed the importance of taking stringent action against criminals operating in the riverine areas, warning that any attacks on police and law enforcement personnel would be met with zero tolerance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack and ordered immediate and decisive action against the riverine bandits. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi echoed these sentiments, highlighting the attack as a stark reminder of the police force’s unwavering commitment to combat such threats, despite the heavy loss of life.