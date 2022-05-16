Elisabeth Borne new prime minister of France

PARIS (TASS): Elisabeth Born, who has until now headed the Ministry of Labor, has become the new Prime Minister of France. This is stated in a statement from the Elysee Palace, received on Monday by the Paris bureau of TASS.

“The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, has appointed Elisabeth Born to the post of Prime Minister and instructed her to form a new government,” the communiqué says.

Born replaced Jean Castex, who led the Cabinet since July 2020 and resigned on Monday during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the head of the French government . Bourne became the second woman in French history to be appointed prime minister.

As expected, after the official appointment, Born should start forming a new cabinet. Its important task will be to prepare for the parliamentary elections, which will be held in France in two rounds – June 12 and 19.

Bourne is one of the most experienced ministers and, prior to her appointment as Minister of Labor, led the Ministries of Ecological Transition and Transportation, and before that she held senior positions in private companies. She received her engineering education and holds the professional qualification of “general engineer”.

