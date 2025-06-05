Elon Musk alleges President Trump named in Epstein files

By: Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: In a bombshell tweet that has reignited political tensions in Washington, tech billionaire Elon Musk alleged that President Donald J. Trump is named in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files — claiming this is the real reason those documents have not yet been made public.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk posted on X, the social media platform he owns.

The tweet exploded online, amassing over 23 million views within just two hours, and drew immediate media and legal attention. Musk offered no supporting evidence, and it remains unclear whether he has had direct access to the sealed court records involving the deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

President Trump, now serving as the 47th President of the United States, has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein but denies any criminal connection. His campaign and the White House have not yet commented on Musk’s allegation.

This development follows Musk’s sudden exit from the Trump administration, where he led the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk reportedly resigned or was removed after publicly denouncing the administration’s signature legislative proposal — the “One Big Beautiful Bill” — which he called fiscally irresponsible and “a disgusting abomination.”

Legal experts say that if credible evidence emerges linking President Trump to criminal activity in the Epstein case — such as involvement in sex trafficking or obstruction of justice — it could trigger an impeachment inquiry. While impeachment is a political process and not dependent solely on criminal convictions, the constitutional standard of “high crimes and misdemeanors” would be at the center of any proceedings.

So far, no such evidence has been made public. But Musk’s explosive claim ensures renewed scrutiny of both the Epstein files and the power dynamics within the Trump White House.