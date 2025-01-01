Elon Musk Announces Grok 3 AI Chatbot Launch on Monday

February 16; Elon Musk has confirmed that his artificial intelligence company, xAI, will unveil its latest chatbot, Grok 3, in a live demo scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. Pacific Time (Tuesday 4 a.m. GMT).

Musk made the announcement on Saturday, just days after revealing that Grok 3 was in its final development stages and would be released within a couple of weeks. The AI chatbot, positioned as a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is expected to showcase advanced capabilities in natural language processing and reasoning.

Grok 3 is part of xAI’s push to establish itself in the competitive AI landscape, with Musk frequently criticizing existing AI models for what he calls biased responses and censorship. While details on the new chatbot’s features remain scarce, industry watchers anticipate improvements in reasoning, factual accuracy, and real-time information processing.

The upcoming demo is expected to provide insights into Grok 3’s potential applications and how it compares to rivals like OpenAI’s GPT models and Google’s Gemini AI.

