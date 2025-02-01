Elon Musk Defends Government Overhaul in White House Appearance

Washington, D.C. (February 12, 2025) – Tech billionaire Elon Musk made his first public appearance at the White House on Tuesday, standing alongside President Donald Trump to address concerns over his role in cutting government spending. Musk rejected accusations of a “hostile takeover,” arguing that reducing the size of the federal workforce was essential to keeping the country financially stable.

Trump signed an executive order granting Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) more power to enforce budget reductions across federal agencies. The move, which has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, instructs agencies to comply with Doge’s directives, including hiring restrictions and large-scale staff reductions.

Musk defended the cost-cutting measures, calling them “common sense” and arguing that an “unelected, fourth, unconstitutional branch of government” had accumulated too much influence. However, critics, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have accused him of running an “unelected shadow government” with little transparency.

The restructuring has already led to funding freezes, mass layoffs, and legal battles. Agencies like USAID have been hit especially hard, with sweeping staff reductions and program closures. Despite the backlash, recent polls suggest that while many Americans support cutting federal spending, there is growing concern over Musk’s level of authority.

With lawsuits and political pushback mounting, Musk remains at the center of a fierce debate over the future of the U.S. government.

