Elon Musk Dismisses Interest in Acquiring TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threat

New York (February 9, 2025): Billionaire Elon Musk has clarified that he has no interest in purchasing TikTok, despite ongoing speculation about the future of the popular short-video app in the U.S.

Speaking at a summit hosted by Germany’s The WELT Group, Musk stated, “I have not put in a bid for TikTok,” and added that he does not use the app or have any plans for it. The remarks came a week after former President Donald Trump suggested Musk could be a potential buyer for TikTok’s U.S. operations.

The Chinese-owned platform, operated by ByteDance, faces potential bans in the U.S. due to national security concerns. Lawmakers have pressured ByteDance to divest its U.S. assets, fearing that the Chinese government could access American user data—an allegation the company denies.

Trump, who previously sought to ban TikTok during his first term, now appears more open to its survival, saying it played a role in his popularity among young voters in the 2024 election. Meanwhile, TikTok has attempted to bypass restrictions by allowing Android users to download the app directly from its website.

With 170 million American users, TikTok’s fate remains uncertain, as ByteDance has reiterated that it has no plans to sell.

