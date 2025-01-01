Elon Musk Leverages X and White House Role to Push Trump’s Agenda, Intimidate Critics

Elon Musk, owner of X, has become a central figure in President Donald Trump’s administration, influencing the White House’s communications strategy. Using his social media platform, which boasts 215 million followers, Musk has actively promoted Trump’s positions, attacked critics, and even accused a Treasury employee of criminal conduct after they resigned.

Musk’s increasing influence raises concerns, as his unique position as a special government employee exempts him from some of the usual ethical and financial scrutiny. This role allows Musk to wield significant power in shaping public opinion at a time when social media plays a central role in news consumption.

Despite criticism, Trump downplays any conflicts of interest, stating that Musk would be restricted from any problematic areas. Political experts, however, are alarmed by the concentration of influence Musk holds, with Harvard’s Steven Levitsky calling it “unthinkable” in a democratic system.

Source: Associated Press