Elon Musk: Voting for Trump ‘only way’ to ‘save’ democracy

Sarah Fortinsky

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Sunday that former President Trump must win the election in November if America wants to preserve its democracy.

“Very few Americans realize that, if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election,” Musk posted on the social platform X.

“Far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it!” he continued.

Musk outlined a theory whereby Democrats, Musk said, are expediting the process for residents who immigrated illegally to the U.S. to become citizens and gain legal-voter status. Musk suggested those new voters would support Democrats in elections, and, according to him, Democrats would eventually dominate American politics.

“Let me explain: if even 1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as humanly possible, that would be about 2 million new legal voters in 4 years,” Musk wrote. “The voting margin in the swing states is often less than 20 thousand votes. That means if the ‘Democratic’ Party succeeds, there will be no more swing states!!”

Musk, who has endorsed Trump’s campaign, accused President Biden and Vice President Harris of flying asylum-seekers “directly into swing states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona” to accomplish a similar goal.

The Hill has contacted the White House, the Harris campaign and the Trump campaign in response to Musk’s comments.

Musk’s comments come as immigration has taken a renewed central focus in the campaign. This weekend, Trump ratcheted up his attacks against Harris on immigration and called for her to be impeached over the matter.

“Kamala’s Illegal Migrants. It’s the biggest crime story of our time. She should resign or be IMPEACHED!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

He reiterated a similar sentiment while campaigning in Erie, Pa., on Sunday, saying at one point, “hundreds of people have been murdered because of her action at the border, and thousands more will follow in rapid succession. She should be impeached and prosecuted for her actions.”

Trump’s attacks followed Harris’s visit to the southern border on Friday.

Harris has sought to position herself as “tough” on the border and has criticized Trump for the collapse of the bipartisan border bill.

“But Donald Trump doesn’t want to fix this problem. He talks a big game about a lot of things,” Harris said at a Nevada rally in August. “But he talks a big game about border security, but he does not walk the walk.”

Courtesy: thehill