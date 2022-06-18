Embassy of Pakistan hosts students from Washington DC Public Schools

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: The Embassy hosted 16 students from Alice Deal Middle School, within the vicinity of Washington DC. Under the Program of Washington Performing Arts, these students have been working for several months to study Pakistan’s history, geography and culture.

With supervision of their teachers, they made their presentations on Pakistan’s food, culture, languages, religious traditions, cities, festivals, landscape artefacts. The presentations were supported by graphic illustrations.

Ambassador Masood Khan while receiving the students said that these children’s hard work had promoted greater understanding about Pakistan within the environment of school.

The Ambassador invited the students to visit Pakistan and keep their interest in Pakistan alive as they grow up.

The presentations mentored by Press Section of the Embassy were also attended by Ms. Trisha Taylor, Assistant Director of Education, Washington Performing Arts and Mr. Micheal Martini, School Representative.

Founded in 1974, the Embassy Adoption Program to date, have partnered more than 50,000 youth and with over 100 embassies representing countries from around the world. The program has received various accolades, including the DC Public Schools Outstanding Social Studies Program and the US Department of Education Award for Outstanding International Education Program.