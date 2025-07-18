Emerald extraction begins at five new sites in Panjsher

PARAKH (Pajhwok): Emerald extraction has commenced at five new sites in the Parian district of central Panjsher province, an official said on Saturday.

Saifuddin Laton, a spokesperson for the provincial governor, said the sites had entered the operational phase after completing legal procedures and obtaining official licences.

He said the launch of extraction activities at these five locations had created employment opportunities for 100 individuals.

Laton added that around 250 emerald mines had previously been identified and verified by technical and professional teams in various parts of Parian district.

He emphasised that the process of issuing licences and preparing additional sites for extraction was ongoing.

According to official figures, out of more than 1,700 registered emerald mines across Panjsher province, over 600 have so far received operational permits.

Panjsher is regarded as one of Afghanistan’s richest provinces in terms of emerald resources, and the extraction of this precious stone could play a significant role in driving economic growth and generating employment.