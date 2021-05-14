Emergency session of OIC FM’s executive committee regarding Palestine situation convened on Sunday: FM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says an emergency session of the executive committee of foreign ministers of the OIC has been convened on Sunday to evolve a joint strategy regarding situation in Palestine.

In a telephonic conversation with Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq, the Minister said he will attend the emergency session through video link and apprise the participants about the concerns and anxieties of the people of Pakistan over the Palestine situation.

The Foreign Minister apprised the JI Chief about Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, made so far, over the issue of Palestine.

He said Al-Aqsa Mosque is one of the most sacred places of Muslims and its protection is part of our faith.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the entire Muslim Ummah has serious concerns over the way Palestinian Muslims were attacked when they were praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi updated Siraj-ul-Haq about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to engage the international community to get stopped the ongoing Israeli atrocities against Palestinians and for peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue.

He said the entire nation and all the political parties of Pakistan are united and unanimous over the issues of Kashmir and the Palestine.

The JI Chief assured the Foreign Minister of every possible support from his party over the Palestine issue.

Both the leaders also strongly condemned Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinians.