Emerging Asia Cup: India A beat Pakistan Shaheens by 7 runs in nail-biting finish

AL AMARAT (Agencies): India A triumphed over Pakistan Shaheens by a narrow seven-run margin in a gripping finish during the fourth match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup on Saturday in Al Amarat, Oman.

Chasing a target of 184, the Men in Green concluded their innings at 176 for 7 in 20 overs, with Abbas Afridi (18 not out) and Zaman Khan (1 not out) at the crease as the match came to a tense end.

Captain Mohammad Haris got off to a shaky start, scoring just six runs off two balls before departing, leaving the team in a precarious position.

His early dismissal put added pressure on opening batter Yasir Khan, who managed to anchor the innings.

After the early loss of Omair Yousuf (2), who was caught by Nehal Wadhera in the second over, Yasir Khan partnered with Qasim Akram to add nearly 50 runs.

Yasir finished with a brisk 33 runs off 22 balls, which included three sixes and a four, while Qasim contributed 27 runs with four boundaries.

However, Pakistan’s innings faltered as Haider Ali fell for just nine runs, becoming the fifth wicket to fall when Rasikh Salam bowled the final ball of the 14th over.

Arafat Minhas stepped up, bringing the Shaheens to 100 runs in the 12th over but fell short of a half-century, scoring 41 runs off 29 balls before being caught off Salam’s bowling.

As the Shaheens needed 17 runs to win, Abdul Samad departed after scoring 25 runs from 15 balls, including two boundaries and two sixes. Indian bowlers Rasikh Salam and Nishant Sindhu each took two wickets, with Anshul Kamboj claiming three scalps.

Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens’ bowlers regrouped to restrict India to 183 for 8 after the Men in Blue had a strong start. Batting first, India A was led by Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh, who scored 35 runs off 22 balls and 36 runs off 19 balls, respectively, before getting dismissed.

Captain Tilak Varma emerged as the top scorer for India, contributing 44 runs off 35 balls, while Nehal Wadhera added 25 runs before being dismissed by Sufiyan Muqeem.

The innings concluded with Ramandeep Singh becoming the last wicket to fall, run out by Mohammad Imran after scoring 17 runs.

Pakistan Shaheens’ bowling unit performed well, claiming eight wickets in the first innings, with Sufiyan Muqeem taking two wickets and Imran, Zaman, Minhas, and Akram each taking one.