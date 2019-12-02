Emilia Clark explains why Daenerys Targaryen destroyed Kings Landing

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Emilia Clark has put up a stout defence of Daenerys Targaryen for her character’s decision to destroy Kings Landing and kill people without any discrimination in the last season of Game of Thrones.

“In the actual battle itself, Dany’s impatient to get in there. She’s like, gunning for a fight. She’s ready to take this guy down. She’s a fierce warrior, although you don’t see a lot of hand-to-hand combat with her, she’s ready to fight to the death,” she says in a Game of Thrones Season 8 behind-the-scenes featurette titled When Winter Falls.

Defending her character’s actions which earned Dany the wrath of Jon Snow and eventually led to her death, Clark says “Especially at this point, there’s a lot of anger – she’s got all of that in her to put into this fight. It’s not just the matter at hand, but I think because of everything at an emotional level that’s gone on, she’s able to go into her cold-blooded side.”

Daenerys Targaryen destroys Kings Landing despite Cersei Lannister deciding to surrender.

Earlier this year, the “Game of Thrones” cast leapt to the defense of its much-maligned final season in front of a boisterous crowd at San Diego Comic-Con , blaming the backlash on negative media coverage.

The HBO fantasy epic’s conclusion enraged fans around the world, and organizers of the pop culture convention had to remind attendees before the retrospective panel to make the cast “feel welcome.”