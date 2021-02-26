Eminem shares good news with fans in latest video

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Eminem on Wednesday took to social media to inform his millions of fans that his famous song “Lose Yourself” has hit “1 billion on Spotify”, referring to music streaming service.

The Detroit rapper’s announcement was accompanied by a video clip and the popular song which he recently performed during the Oscars.

“You can do anything you set your mind to, man… #LoseYourself is over 1 billion on @spotify,” Eminem caption read on Instagram.

“Lose Yourself” is a song from the soundtrack to the 2002 motion picture “8 Mile”.

The song was written by Eminem and produced by him along with longtime collaborator Jeff Bass, one half of the production duo Bass Brothers, and Luis Resto. It was released on October 28, 2002 as the lead single from the soundtrack.