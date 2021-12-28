Emir of Kuwait issues an order on formation of new Govt.

KUWAIT CITY (TASS): Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah signed an order on the formation of a new government of the country headed by Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah, who previously headed the Cabinet of Ministers of the emirate. This was reported on Tuesday by the Kuwaiti state agency KUNA .

As specified, the new government included 15 people, some of them were reappointed. In particular, the head of the Ministry of Oil and Higher Education, Mohammed Abdel Latif al-Fares, retained his portfolio. Hamad Jaber Ali al-Sabah again became Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister.

Abdel Wahhab Mohammed al-Rashid, who previously headed the board of directors of the Kuwait Economic Society, was appointed Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment.

As specified, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers has already met with the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mashaal al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who a few weeks ago by the decree of the head of state was endowed with a number of powers of the emir, in particular, to approve the Prime Minister and ministers, as well as to accept their resignations and remove them from the positions they hold.

After the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers in mid-November, the Emir of Kuwait reappointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah as Prime Minister of the country and instructed him to form a new government. Thus, he will head the Kuwaiti Cabinet for the fourth time since 2019.

The latest resignation of the emirate’s government comes amid an ongoing crisis in relations between parliament and government – the so-called young and old elites.

Following the results of the parliamentary elections held in December last year, the composition of the 50-seat National Assembly (parliament) was renewed by 60%.

Already in January, in accordance with a parliamentary inquiry, which was supported by 30 deputies, it was decided to summon the Prime Minister to the National Assembly, the deputies accused him of selecting unqualified and partly provocative figures for ministerial posts.

On January 13, the Cabinet of Ministers resigned, not having time to work even a month, and on March 2, by decree of the Emir, a new government was formed.