Emirates adds another feather in its cap with Gerry the Goose ‘Fly Better’ campaign

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Following in the footsteps of iconic film and TV personalities Jennifer Aniston, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Clarkson, Emirates latest brand Ambassador Gerry the Goose is inviting customers to take a gander at the benefits and services of the world’s largest international airline, and choose to ‘Fly Better’.

From September, the global ad campaign will be in full flight across the USA and Europe, reminding customers that Emirates provides an ‘impeckable’ travel experience on-board with award-winning in-flight entertainment, world-class cabin crew, regionally inspired cuisine and acclaimed beverages. To compliment the ‘best-in sky’ offering, Emirates also offers an impressive on-ground experience– through a myriad of online and home check-in options, chauffeur-driven airport transfers and outstanding lounges.

The campaign storyline follows Gerry as he ruffles feathers by deciding to Fly Better aboard a comfortable and sophisticated Emirates Premium Economy cabin, while his migrating bird-brethren are in ‘fowl humour’ after a long and tiring flight by wing.

Gerry is spotted smugly bypassing his counterparts as they fly outside the plane window, while he indulges in a delicious meal and reclines in his spacious seat to enjoy ‘The Goose, The Bad and The Ugly’ movie on his 13.3” personal entertainment screen.

‘In terms of the qualities and profile we look for in our brand ambassadors – we are spreading our wings,’ said SVP of Marketing & Brand at Emirates, Richard Billington. ‘Gerry is a savvy traveller who knows what he wants and where he wants to go- but he’s adamant he’ll do it in style, with luxury and comfort as a priority.

Having witnessed his seamless travel experience, we are confident that next time his friends will choose to Fly Better.’