Emirates steward steals money from three passengers

Monitoring Desk

SHARJAH: A Emirates steward has been accused of stealing 18,500 dirhams from three business class passengers attending to their ailing father on a flight, Gulf News reported.

The Emirati trio were flying from Thailand to Dubai when their father fell ill. The three left their belongings unattended to attend to the man.

They found the currency missing upon returning to their seats. The brothers then alerted the cabin supervisor and police.

Police found that an Egyptian flight steward, 37, had taken the cash from the men’s wallets, after his fingerprints matched with those left behind. The cabin crew member has pleaded not guilty.

