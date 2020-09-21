Emirates to operate 2nd daily flight to Bahrain

DUBAI (Agencies): Emirates introduced a second daily flight to Bahrain starting from September 20, the airline said in a statement.

The expanded schedule will offer enhanced connectivity for customers travelling to Dubai and beyond to Emirates’ network of over 85 destinations, the airline said.

The second daily flight will be operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER. Starting from September 20, EK837 will depart from Dubai at 0945 hrs, arriving in Bahrain at 1000 hrs.

The return flight, EK838 will depart from Bahrain 1130 hrs, arriving in Dubai at 1355 hrs.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Airport’s new ‘Fast Track Flight Connections’ initiative for international transfer passengers will increase the speed of transiting through the airport by 27%.