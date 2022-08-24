Empowering of AAC DIK: KP decision challenged at PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decision which has empowered Additional Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail (DI) Khan for lodging cases against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders has challenged at Peshawar High Court (PHC), on Wednesday.

The writ petition has filed by Advocate Supreme Court Shabbir Hussain Gigyani which Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan along with all provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, Secretary Law, Former Federal Minister Ali Amin Ghandapur and others are made respondents.

The writ stated that Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notification to empower AAC DI Khan for lodging cases against PDM leaders which unconstitutional, illegal and violation of human rights ensure by Constitution of Pakistan.

The petition argued that misinterpretation of law has been made for political ends while declared it dangerous for law and order while added that Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa misused Section-196 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr PC) which is the jurisdiction of courts to direction lodging of cases.

The writ further argued that Section-196 of Cr PC does not empowers any official for registration of cases but will approach court for such acts while Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved illegal act of empowering AAC DI Khan.

The writ petition requested to declare Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa illegal because misinterpretation law for political gains will lead to anarchy and chaos in the country while early hearing is expected.