Empowering the future: SDGs commitment

Marya Haleema

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), established in 1965 for the welfare of humanity, has undertaken numerous commendable initiatives to date. However, its “Sustainable Development Goals” (SDG Goals) are particularly praiseworthy. It is imperative that global efforts to achieve these goals are supported, and that we play our part in their realization. We should strive to raise awareness and understanding in this regard and ensure that we contribute, at the very least, within our own communities.

It is essential for us to reflect on the kind of world we are preparing for future generations. To create a prosperous and secure environment in our homes, communities, cities, and country, we must focus on fostering the well-being, health, education, and skill development of our people.

Let us examine how these goals align with our national priorities and address the shared challenges of developing nations, such as poverty, inadequate healthcare, and lack of education, water scarcity, environmental issues, and the need for sustainable productivity. By collaborating with the global community through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) program, we can work on practical solutions. Understanding these goals is crucial to ensuring effective and impactful implementation.

The first goal among these objectives is the eradication of poverty. As we all know, currently, the global poverty rate is 9.2%, with 689 million people living below the poverty line. In 107 developing countries, 1.3 billion people are facing dire conditions.

In Pakistan, the poverty rate stands at 45%, which is alarming. It is essential for us to collaborate with the global community to address this issue. In this regard, the United Nations has developed a detailed roadmap, providing comprehensive guidelines to tackle every aspect of the problem. Key points include: “Creating comprehensive and sustainable employment opportunities to reduce and eventually eradicate poverty. “Providing equal rights and social security to those affected by poverty. ” Generating new opportunities during and after natural, social, or economic disasters.

The second goal of sustainable development is to eradicate hunger. Despite advancements and numerous strategies, a segment of the global population continues to face hunger, which requires collective efforts. While agricultural progress has increased per-acre yields, eliminating hunger remains a challenge, and the situation in Pakistan is also concerning. Joining this global program is crucial for every developing country. To ensure complete and consistent implementation, the UN has outlined the following key points:

“Increasing food production and ensuring access to nutritional resources for all. “Making timely and effective use of technology. The third sustainable development goal focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages. Every government strives to provide basic healthcare to its citizens, but achieving this goal is not easy. Key objectives include: “Reducing maternal mortality rates. ” Decreasing the mortality rate of children under five years of age. “Gradually reducing and eliminating smoking, which causes severe diseases. “Reducing mortality rates due to communicable and non-communicable diseases and promoting mental health.

The fourth goal emphasizes the promotion of education and quality learning. Providing inclusive and equitable education is every citizen’s right and the responsibility of every government. However, lack of resources has been a major barrier. Pakistan’s literacy rate has never been satisfactory, making this program essential. Key points are: “Ensuring free primary and secondary education. “Providing qualified teachers. “Promoting girls’ education. “Focusing on education for differently-abled individuals and integrating them into society. “Making vocational and technical education accessible.

Promoting gender equality is another vital goal. Discrimination against women and girls is prevalent in our society and worldwide. Addressing this requires providing safety, gathering accurate data, and preparing actionable policies to ensure implementation. Access to clean drinking water and sanitation remains a critical issue. A comprehensive action plan addresses how to provide affordable, safe drinking water, promote hygiene, and protect freshwater resources.

Promoting decent work and economic growth is another important goal. This can help societies provide dignified employment opportunities and foster economic growth through awareness. Sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development aims to create a stable and prosperous environment for economic growth and human well-being. It emphasizes technology, industry, financial institutions, economic markets, and industrial research to move the world towards prosperity.

Reducing inequalities involves equitable distribution of wealth beyond a few groups. Promoting global social and economic equality, irrespective of race, color, or creed, is crucial. Fostering sustainable cities and communities includes ensuring affordable and safe housing, efficient transport systems, and preserving cultural and natural heritage. These must be inclusive, promoting a safe world without discrimination.

Promoting responsible consumption and production ensures the effective use of natural resources, proper management of chemicals and waste, and optimal utilization of global resources. Immediate and comprehensive actions are required to address climate change and its impacts. This includes developing integrated and consistent policies, raising awareness, and preparing for future natural disasters.

Preserving marine life involves protecting oceans, ensuring sustainable use of marine resources, reducing pollution, and promoting safe fishing practices. Coastal cleaning and protection are also vital. Life on land is a key objective, focusing on environmental protection, forest conservation, and biodiversity preservation, safeguarding mountains, and securing freshwater reserves for sustainable use.

Strengthening institutions for peace and justice aims to promote peaceful, inclusive, and educated societies. This includes ensuring transparent and continuous access to justice, ending violence, stopping child abuse, and combating human trafficking. Achieving these goals requires partnerships. Strengthening means of implementation and revitalizing global partnerships for sustainable development is essential. It ensures safe and prosperous lives for current and future generations. These UN-provided guidelines are for the welfare and survival of humanity. There is a need to disseminate this message, raise awareness, and highlight these issues at every level to ensure effective implementation. Every citizen in developing countries must play their part.