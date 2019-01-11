Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming Cheat India to now release as ‘Why Cheat India’ on January 18

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: All set for January 18 release, Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India has created a great buzz. Coming as a surprise, the film now has a change in its title because of last-minute objection from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film which was earlier called, Cheat India is now called, Why Cheat India. The same was confirmed by one of the film’s producers Tanuj Garg who gave an official statement saying, “Yes, the Board had concerns about the previous title. We had an extensive conversation regarding the proposed change since the theatrical trailer and TV promos had already been certified with the original title. We felt this would lead to dual communication with the audience but finally, in the interest of time, we mutually agreed on a title change.”

According to a source close to the project, The Examining Committee saw the film last Thursday and surprisingly found the title a little discomforting, controversial and misleading in the context of the film. The source said, “They argued that the film with the title has been in the public domain since the last two years, and was playing the trailer and promos for a long time, but the EC was firm and referred it to the Revising Committee which watched the film on Saturday and echoed the sentiments of the EC,”

Post everything, ‘Why Cheat India’ was finalised as film’s new title and the film received a U/A certificate on Wednesday by the Regional Officer. The source further added, “It’s a last-minute thing and a financial strain on the makers who will have to append all future promotional material with a ‘why’ now and also incorporate it in the film. Given that ‘Padmavati’ (whose title was changed to ‘Padmaavat’) and ‘Loveratri’ (changed to ‘Loveyatri’) had faced the same issue with the Board, it seems to be becoming a trend that filmmakers will have to be prepared for in the future, bringing with it unnecessary headaches,”