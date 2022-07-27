Encroachments in city started in 1980s, further aggravated under devolution plan: Murad

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Karachi was a megalopolis city and it has enormous problems, particularly of encroachments on its lands, waterways and storm water drains, unplanned commercialization of roads and proper development of its infrastructure but during the last 10 years we have started massive reconstructions.

“I am sure our interventions in the shape of development of roads, flyovers, underpasses, storm water drains have produced some results but still the city needed much more.”

This he said on Wednesday while speaking at a FPCCI seminar on Importance of City and Regional Planning for Business development, Commerce and Prosperity of the people of Karachi at FPCCI House, Clifton.

Mr Shah said urbanization was a process of continuing increase in the number and size of both area and population of the city where infrastructure for an improved quality of life was better organized compared. He added that Social and economic development has been the driving force for urbanization.

The CM said that the plans for urbanization were introduced for settlement of large populations engaged in development activities, to induce high density, to provide better quality of living and to restrain activities that may have negative impact on the physical and social environment.

Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi has a different story in terms of playing havoc with its infrastructure and other resources. “This mess started in the 1980s when there was a dictatorial government,” he said and added it was the beginning of encroachment on the vast lands of the city and it was the period when a large number of katchi abadis had emerged.

The CM said that the devolution plan further aggravated the situation because they were given vast powers with making the Nazim accountable.

“The land revenue powers given to the nazim resulted in unplanned allotment of lands even on nullas, natural waters and even near important installations,” he said.

“I am sorry to say that I cannot bulldoze the houses in the katchabadies to turn thousands of people homeless,” the CM said and added “yes, we are planning to settle the people living in katchiabadsies. He said that when the people would be made homeless, they would settle somewhere else- in this way this issue would never be resolved.

The chief minister said that when he came into power, his government started constructing roads, flyovers and underpasses. “We have reconstructed Tariq Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Khaliquzzaman Road, Hub River Road, University road and various other roads along with storm water drains,” he said and added in the history of this city it was PPP government in Sindh which has constructed a large number of underpasses and flyovers.

Mr Shah said that he has tried his best to reconstruct the dilapidated infrastructure of the city and is now focusing on KCR.

. “We have got it approved under CPEC related projects but the previous government [PTI] abandoned it,” he said and added again he has taken up with the prime minister and he was getting it included in CPEC afresh.

He said that the KCR was a solution to the city’s transport system,

however, we have started some BRT projects and have brought new buses in

the city under Peoples Bus Service.

Talking about the recent spell of heavy rains, the CM said that its

accumulated water was disposed of with the stoppage of the rain.

“Earlier, the city used to submerge – it means we have done something

that’s why the city gets cleared when the rain stops,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah, talking about solid waste management, said that his

government has brought in Chinese companies for solid waste management.

“Now, compared to previous years, the city remains clean and its garbage

is lifted well in time,” he said.

The chief minister offered the FPCCI to come over and work with his

government on PPP mode so that this city could be reconstructed with

collective wisdom through our combined resources.

In the seminar Dr Qaiser Bengali and Dr Noman of NED University gave

presentations on urbanization and its problems.

Earlier, President FPCCI Suleman Chawla and Obaid Saleem Patel spoke on

the occasion.