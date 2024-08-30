End of America’s longest war: consequences and reflections

KABUL (TOLONews): Over the course of 20 years of war in Afghanistan, 50 NATO member countries participated in the mission alongside the United States. Reportedly the total number of foreign troops in Afghanistan reached 140,000 soldiers in 2011.

The 20-year US presence in Afghanistan, which became the longest war in American history, faced criticism not only from regional countries but also within the United States.

Idris Mohammadi Zazi, a political analyst, commented on the objectives of the US military presence in Afghanistan: “They came here under different names and purposes. The title they gave, the goals they shared with the media, and what they stated, all were almost 180 degrees opposite of the reality here. They did things where what was presented on the surface was one thing, but behind the scenes, it was something else entirely.”

The United States reportedly spent nearly $2.26 trillion over its 20-year presence in Afghanistan. During this period, 2,400 American soldiers and nearly 60,000 Afghan forces lost their lives.

With the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and the return of the Islamic Emirate to power, a new chapter in Afghanistan’s history has begun.

Javid Momand, a political analyst, told TOLOnews: “They could neither bring lasting peace, nor could they stop the war, nor could they properly manage the substantial funds that came into Afghanistan.”

On the third anniversary of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate called this day a historic one in the country’s history.

Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate, wrote on X: “August 31 is the day after which we will no longer bow to any power other than Almighty Allah. August 31 will remind every arrogant and powerful entity that they are powerless against truth and freedom.”

Hamidullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, said: “This day has been recorded in the history of Afghanistan as an important historical event, and today marks its third anniversary. Three years ago, on this day, the American occupying forces were completely expelled.”

Three years after the withdrawal of American troops from the country, the US’s 20-year presence in Afghanistan and the manner of their withdrawal still face severe criticism within the United States and has become a hot topic in the country’s presidential election campaigns.