Ending domestic differences ends the war in Afghanistan – Sirajuddin Haqqani

KABUL (Ariana News): As the US and Taliban representatives are about to sign a peace deal, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the deputy leader of the Taliban said that “No peace agreement” comes without mutual compromises.

The two laterals are reportedly expected to sign a peace agreement following a 7-day probationary period of ‘reduction in violence’ later this month.

Haqqani, in a letter published by the New York Times, said that the Taliban “are about to sign an agreement with the United States and we are fully committed to carrying out its every single provision, in letter and spirit.”

He stressed that achieving the potential of the agreement, ensuring its success and earning lasting peace in Afghanistan would depend on an equally scrupulous observance by the United States of each of its commitments.

“Only then can we have complete trust and lay the foundation for cooperation — or even a partnership — in the future,” Haqqani said.

The letter noted the need for lasting peace in Afghanistan, as Haqqani said that the Afghans have suffered for more than four decades, “The long war has exacted a terrible cost from everyone… Everyone has lost somebody they loved.”

“Everyone is tired of war. I am convinced that the killing and the maiming must stop,” said Haqqani adding, “My fellow Afghans will soon celebrate this historic agreement.”

Meanwhile, Haqqani said that if the US and Taliban could reach an agreement, the intra-Afghan disagreement should be resolved through dialogue.

Haqqani, in the letter, considers the idea that Afghanistan is being used by disruptive groups to threaten regional and global security, calling it “inflated” and “politically motivated exaggerations” by the players of the war.

He writes, “We have already suffered enough from foreign interventions. We will take all measures in partnership with other Afghans to make sure the new Afghanistan is a bastion of stability and that nobody feels threatened on our soil.”

Afghanistan cannot afford to live in isolation. The new Afghanistan will be a responsible member of the international community, Haqqani said.

He further states that Afghans will remain committed to all international conventions as long as they are compatible with Islamic principles, adding that other countries are expected to respect the sovereignty and stability of Afghanistan and consider it as a ground for cooperation rather than competition and conflict.