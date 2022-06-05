Endless load shedding and political dogma

According to the media, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took serious notice of the spiraling power load-shedding across the country which has made the peoples’ lives miserable. According to details, the Prime Minister has summoned an emergency meeting on the power crisis on Saturday which briefly discussed the issues relating to power generation, distribution as well as level of load shedding and measures being taken by the government to resolve the problem. According to the state media, the prime minister expressed frustration over the increasing load-shedding in the country and advised the ministries to prepare short- and long-term plans to overcome the energy crisis in the shortest possible time.

The giant of load shedding again gets freed after the ouster of the PTI’s government in the country, while the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to end the power crisis with in a couple of weeks but this monster could not be controlled by the political Strategists of the PML-N so far and people are suffering 8 to 16 hours loadshedding in urban and rural areas respectively on daily basis. According to government statistics, the rising demand amid hot weather has resulted in a power shortfall of 6,865 Megawatts (MWs) while the production stays at 19,135 MWs against the demand of 26,000 MWs.

The government has an plenty of logics ranging from shortage of thermal oil, repair and maintenance of power plants, hotness of weather and slackness of government employees but no one care about the miseries of the public who pays extraordinary electricity bills regularly but compelled to suffer heat, sleeplessness and anxiety 24/7 throughout the day and whole night. The industry and businesses are suffering losses due to frequent and unscheduled load shedding in all parts of the country. The public has been caught between the politics of the parties and politicians blame each other for their misdeeds while no one is ready to take responsibility for his felonies. The government must initiate an inquiry to fix the responsibility of this grave blunder to the nation and reprimand the culprits involved in the crime to settle down the issue once for all.