Enemies’ designs failed as China announces to expedite work on Dasu project: Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the enemies creating misunderstandings between China and Pakistan have failed in their designs, as China has announced to further expedite work on Dasu project.

Talking to media today [Thursday], he reiterated that the culprits of Dasu incident will never be forgiven at any cost as they are enemies of Pak-China friendship.

The Minister said the investigation into the Dasu incident has entered into second phase.

He said we are indebted to China and its people for extending support to Pakistan in every difficult time.

Talking about Afghan issue, he said problems of Afghanistan can only be resolved by Afghan people while Pakistan can just facilitate the peace process.

Condemning the recent statement of Afghan Vice President, Fawad Chaudhry said people like Afghan Vice President have little interest in their own country and the region.