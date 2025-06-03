Enemy will bear brunt if it stops water flow to Pakistan: PM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned on Tuesday that “the enemy will bear the brunt” if it attempts to block the flow of water to Pakistan.

Speaking at a jirga in Peshawar, the prime minister said: “India is threatening to stop the flow of water to Pakistan. The enemy has already witnessed the consequences of provoking war. Every drop of water is the rightful due of the people of Pakistan.”

He added, “I have recently visited four countries. I saw happiness on their faces. With the blessings of Allah Almighty, we will achieve economic victory just as we have succeeded in war.”

PM Shehbaz also praised Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, stating: “Under his leadership, the Pakistan Armed Forces have taught the enemy a lesson.”

“Participating in this jirga is an honour for me. We are all here to carefully listen to your concerns. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a great and beautiful province of Pakistan. The people of KP are brave, honourable and patriotic. They have always defended Pakistan with courage,” he added.

“Whenever Pakistan needed support, KP’s people raised the national flag high. Their sacrifices will be written in golden letters in history. After the tragic APS incident, we took serious and critical decisions,” he added.

On the NFC Award, the prime minister said: “Ali Amin said it has been 15 years since the last NFC Award; it should now be revisited. I had instructed the formation of a committee regarding the NFC Award. The chief minister has informed me that names have been sent for provincial representation.”

Discussing the fight against terrorism, he stated: “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has remained on the front line in the war against terrorism. During various periods, more than Rs700 billion in funds were provided to KP. Balochistan has also witnessed several terrorist incidents during the same time.”

Looking ahead, PM Shehbaz pledged: “I will form a committee to look into KP-related matters; we will convene immediately. We will view the province’s affairs with the seriousness they deserve. We will move forward with consensus from all stakeholders.”

Reflecting on past conflicts with India, he said: “During the war with India, the nation’s prayers were with the Pakistan Armed Forces. The people prayed for national security and the success of our military.”

He reiterated: “At 2:30am, the field marshal informed me that India had launched an attack.”

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has urged the federal government to include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the peace process with Afghanistan and to stop drone attacks in the province.

Addressing a jirga in Peshawar on Tuesday, CM Gandapur congratulated the entire nation for responding decisively to the cowardly enemy’s aggression.

He stated that the founders of PTI have united the nation against the enemy, proving their leadership, and that despite political differences, they have demonstrated unity for the country’s defence and integrity.

Ali Amin Gandapur called on the federal government to refrain from imposing taxes on the former FATA and PATA regions and emphasised the need for thoughtful investment to assist terrorism-affected tribal areas.

He insisted that drone attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be stopped, as innocent civilians suffer losses due to these strikes.

He demanded that the share of tribal areas in the NFC Award be transferred to the province and that the federal government pay all outstanding dues to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CM Gandapur had called for the restoration of the jirga system to provide sustainable solutions to disputes in the tribal areas and reiterated the importance of involving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the peace process with neighbouring Afghanistan.

– Communique –

PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Gen Syed Asim Munir visited Peshawar, where they were received by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to the communique, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed a Grand Jirga, paying tribute to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their sacrifices.

During his speech, the Prime Minister stated that the courage and determination of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are an integral part of the nation’s history.

He urged tribal elders to remain united against elements involved in subversion under foreign patronage and to expose their malicious intentions.

The Prime Minister also praised the role of security forces in ensuring peace and stability, commending the services and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, police, and other institutions.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that peace would be maintained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at all costs.

Emphasising the need for cooperation with Afghanistan, he stated that good relations and mutual collaboration with Afghanistan are essential, and Afghan soil must not be allowed to be used against Pakistan.

The Prime Minister described the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a national asset, urging them to contribute positively to peace, development, and national unity.

Later, PM Shehbaz laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and paid tribute to the fallen heroes.