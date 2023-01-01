Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Asif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khuwaja Asif on Friday stressed the need for adopting energy-efficient technologies in order to fight against energy challenges in the country.

The minister made remarks during a national-level consultation on “Energy Efficiency and Conservation Action Plan 2023-30, Energy Conservation Building Codes (ECBC)- 2023 and Pakistan Energy Labels Regulations”. The consultation was organized by National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA).

The minister said that fans and air-conditioners were two main sources of electricity consumption in peak loads which was around 18000 MW out of the total demand of 30000 MW. “We are still manufacturing Fans of 120 W and 100 W while Fans with capacity 40 W and even 30 W are also available, and it is a globally adopted technology. We can address the issues of peak loads by adopting energy-efficient technologies,” he added.

He said that motorbikes constituted the major portion of energy consumption in the transport sector and the country badly failed to introduce electric bikes due to the resistance by the big guns. He appreciated the NEECA team for their efforts to make energy efficiency a workable agenda and presentation of content in an impressive manner.

Khawaja Asif also inaugurated the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Behavior Change Campaign launched by NEECA and requested the media to play their role in the dissemination of public service messages.