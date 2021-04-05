Environment

Energy industry heavyweights boost carbon price lobbying

44 seconds ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

Ben Geman

WASHINGTON DC: CEO Climate Dialogue, a two-year-old group that inc-ludes execs from giant en-ergy and industrial companies, has brought on lobbying powerhouse Forbes-Tate.

The newly public filing highlights the increased K Street activity around pricing since President Biden’s win opened the door for new climate legislation.

The group’s members include Shell, BP, Ford, Dow, BASF, PG&E, Dominion Energy, Unilever and other big companies, as well as several environmental groups.

What they’re saying: Forbes-Tate, in response to a query about working with the CEO Climate Dialogue, said the relationship began early this year and that the group sees 2021 as a “pivotal year for climate action.”

“The CEO Climate Dialogue is uniquely positioned to advocate for an economy wide market-based carbon price and policies in line with their Guiding Principles that are needed to achieve net-zero emissions across the economy by 2050,” it said.

But, but, but: Advocates of carbon taxes or permit trading systems face a steep uphill climb — pricing has lost cachet as a policy tool among Democrats while there’s very widespread GOP opposition.

The White House climate proposal last week does not include pricing among its policy goals.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply