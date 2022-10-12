Energy security is vital for national security

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to constitute a high-powered committee to formulate long, medium, and short-term strategies on the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Measures Implementation Roadmap. According to the details, the committee will be headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and will comprise relevant multiple ministries. The Prime Minister also directed the Power Division to give a detailed briefing next week regarding the power theft and line losses as well as the strategy to check it.

Pakistan’s energy crisis has deepened over the past decades because our Energy industry was unable to coup the rising energy demands while successive governments gradually increased the country’s reliance on costly imported fuel and struck deals with International Power Produce (IPPs) to buy costly electricity to meet the national requirements. Presently, the entire world is facing energy shortages while there are frequent constraints and uncertainty in the global energy market in the world. According to reports, the war in Ukraine and the US-Russia tussle are the major drivers of the global energy crisis, which is likely to worsen because energy producers are facing a capacity problem and are unable to meet the orders of a majority of nations across the world including Pakistan.

Nations across the world are diversifying their energy resources and reducing their dependence on oil and gas. Over the year, Pakistan remained an energy-insecure state because the government was compelled to spend a big chunk of precious foreign reserves on the purchase of energy/ fuel from abroad and energy bills had been massively adding to the current account deficit and balance of payment issues on a recurrent basis.

The recent geopolitical events had changed the matrix of national security while economic sovereignty and energy security have become vital for the survival of nations along with credible military power. Pakistan’s national security had been largely undermined by its weak economy. So, a comprehensive efforts are needed to transform the current fossil fuel energy industry into an alternative and renewable energy production facility, so our people can benefit from cheaper energy and Pakistan can join the club of energy secure nations.