Energy woes- PM’s sleepless nights

Khaleeq Nazar Kiani

It is correct that a country’s economy cannot be set in the right direction by switching on-off the button, but after 29 months, some corrective measures have to be visible. It is a healthy sign that Large Scale manufacturing data is significantly improving, and the textile, steel, cement sectors are working at full capacity. But the energy sector, the cancer of the economy, is at 4th grade and might not be curable without surgery.

NEPRA is the sole regulator of the power sector. Every year it publishes the ‘State of the Industry Report’ with comprehensive data and authentic information for the decision-makers to remove the ills in the electricity sector. The report also compares two years, but the sad part is that the power sector has lost efficiency in the reported year.

The list of inefficiencies and shortcomings is quite long. The recoveries of the DISCOs dropped 1.48% as compared to last year. No serious steps have been taken to increase the share of renewable energy. Underutilization of electricity from those power plants where take or pay agreements are signed have increased the electricity cost. Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan is still pending. The existing transmission system is not capable of evacuating the power from efficient plants.

CPPA-G is working as a market operator and market participant, which is a conflict of interest. Thirty solar and wind power generating companies are operational in the country. Except for Sachal Energy development, all were paid a record Rs.11168.87 million on account of Non-Project mixed volume (a kind of capacity payment to solar & wind power plants).

Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), created in 1998 for two years under the WAPDA Strategic Plan for the privatization of the power sector, is still controlling the affairs of DISCOs. Govern-ment fails to introduce a competitive market in the power distribution sector and yet to finalize the National Electricity Policy and Plan, which is required under the NEPRA Act.

Public Generation Companies (GENCOs) ‘ performance remained below while their share in the power generation decreased to 6.52% compared to last year’s 10.54%. But the expenditure may not be on the lower side. Gas supply to less efficient power plants instead of efficient plants has incre-ased the electricity price. As per the merit order, the production cost of the 130 thermal generation companies ranges from Rs. 2.12521kWh (Uch power plant) to Rs.36.59999 kWh (Kapco B-III S/cycle. A huge difference due to inefficient RFO and diesel-run power plants.

More than 50% of 220/132 transformers are overloaded. In Balochistan, 11 kV feeders are 100% overloaded and also have more overloaded power and distribution transformer; the ratio is 28.81 and 10.93%, respectively. The circular debt, a big issue, increased from 1,618,189 million to 2,150424 million.

The report mentioned the eight electricity consumer categories (Dome-stic, Commercial, Industr-ial, Agriculture tube-wells, Public lighting, Bulk supply, others/General). The 25,803,759 domestic consumers (sanctioned load of 43124.62 MW) and 344,690 agriculture tube-well (sanctioned load 4673.03MW) consumers are responsible for the 80% to 90% loss/pilferage/subsidy in the power sector.

Pakistan, located in the high solar irradiation region, and especially Balochistan, is the only province where solar yield is higher than the other three provinces, which is 6.5 to 7.5KWh/m2/day.

The report suggested long-term planning and capital investment in the electricity sector. There is no short term solution and viable option to turn around the power sector except by adopting small scale Solar Power distributed system, not big solar power parks of 50 or 100 MW.

Only in Balochistan, the federal and provincial Governments are bearing a high fiscal cost of Rs.25 billion every year to subsidize 29522 agricultural tube-wells, which consume more than 75% of electricity available to the province. The power load on feeders and transformers will go down significantly by converting these tube-wells to solar energy. It can generate and save more than 700 MW (average load of tube-well 25KW x 29522= 738MW) of electricity with no O&M cost and no IPP payment. The calculation of generation and saving of electricity is not complicated if all agricultural tube wells in the country converted to the solar system.

Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited’s role will be critical in this project for arranging the liquidity. The present policy of the bank to link the loan with recovery will jeopardize this project. The conversion of tube well project coupled with efficient modern use of agriculture techniques can revolutionize the country. There is a misconception that the conversion of tube wells to solar systems will decrease the water table. The maximum solar power will be available from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm for 6 hours, and presently the tube wells are run round the clock subject to the electricity availability.

Due to inefficiency in the power sector, the public is going after cheap solar power, and NEPRA has issued 5000 net metering licenses to the capacity of 86 MW.

Many people do not know that they can sell the surplus electricity generated from their home solar unit to the concerned DISCO through net metering. It is estimated that people have added hundreds of megawatts of solar power in the country during the last five years, but their data is not available because either the installer doesn’t have the knowledge of the net metering process or they find it challenging to get it through from a centralized approval system. For better results, the approval of a net metering license should be at the provincial level.

International/ National companies will be happy to invest and provide rooftop solar systems in installments to government employees (Federal & Provincial) whose estimated figure is in millions. The employees will also wholeheartedly accept this offer as it will relieve them from the stress and frustration of load shedding plus costly electricity. However, solar energy companies will seek Government guarantees in the recovery of installments. World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and other world lending agencies will be eager to promote and invest in green technology.

The Federal Government committed to increasing the RE share up to 30% by 2030. The ambitious target cannot be achieved without provincial governments’ active involvement and a better regulatory framework. The Alternative Energy Development Board from Islamabad cannot handle the quality and standard of solar equipment sold in the surajganj bazaar Quetta or Jacobaabad.

Though AEDB has shortlisted the solar vendors all over the country, there is still a need for a provincial body to ensure the quality and standard of solar equipment in their area of jurisdiction. The solar system prices have come down significantly globally, and now it is affordable even to a middle class/lower middle class.

The short-term solar energy solution will break the monopoly of DISCOs and create a competitive market. It will be difficult for DISCOs to find enough consumers to buy high-cost electricity from the take or pay system. For that Government have to increase the industrial base for electricity consumption. As discussed, the distributed solar power units are the ultimate short solution to the country’s energy woes, but it should not be marred with corruption like in the Roshan Sindh program (case is NAB) or haphazard, unplanned solar projects in Punjab and KPK where the solar system are installed in mosques and schools without net metering or database monitoring mechanism. The Government of Balochistan has also reflected a scheme in the current PSDP to convert water supply tube wells on the solar system. If the concerned department did not connect it with a net metering system and establish a proper SIM controlled database monitoring system, the project money might go into drains.

The project’s social impact will be huge; people will be free from the stress of power shortage, and economically, it will bring prosperity. It will also help to decarbonize the country. If the Government invest one-fourth of the Diamir Bahasha project, it can generate more and quick electricity generation capacity than the dam. It will create thousands of new jobs, and a reliable, affordable new energy chain will be established. Hopefully, then the Prime Minister will take a good deep sleep.