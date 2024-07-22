Enforced disappearance: PHC annoys police involvement

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim annoyed enforced disappearance of citizens for ransom by police and ordered Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for issuance of notification regarding Provincial Public Safety Commission while directed submission of detail report within fortnight in this regard, on Monday.

AG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Ottomankhel, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation and District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi appeared before PHC during hearing of illegal detention of a citizen Abdul Syed by Station House Officer (SHO) Zaida (Swabi district) and the demand for a ransom of Rs 70 lakh for his release.

PHC’s Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim observed that the commission (Provincial Public Safety Commission) which was legislated in 2017 through Act, aims to ensure the safety and security of citizens and prevent illegal activities such as kidnapping for ransom.

The court expressed its concern over the lack of progress in implementing the commission and directed the government to take immediate steps to establish Provincial Public Safety Commission which will address several issues facing by both public and the police.

The Chief Justice observed that PHC had summoned Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for appearance in the case. However, AG informed that Chief Justice is busy in a jirga with elders in wake of tragic Bannu incidents.

In the meantime, Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that they (police officials) standing (appeared) before us (PHC) and observed that they (policemen) are involved in enforced disappearance for the sake of their posting and transfers? The Advocate General has informed the court that the government is taking steps to establish a forensic lab to improve the investigation process.

PHC sought a detailed report on establishment of Provincial Public Safety Commission within 15 days and adjourned further hearing till 12th August.

Court directs submission of report on abduction of four brothers: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim exasperated over the lack of progress in the case of the alleged abduction of four members of the Alkozai family from Hayatabad, Peshawar. PHC also directed the petitioner to record statement with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and ordered the police to submit a report on the progress of the investigation, on Monday.

The chief justice remarked that the government’s primary responsibility is to provide protection to its citizens, and it is the duty of the police to investigate and recover the missing persons. He expressed concern over the lack of progress in the case and directed the police to take concrete steps to recover the missing persons.