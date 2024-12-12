Enforced disappearance: PHC seeks govt’s reply

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the federal and provincial governments to submit a report on the enforced disappearance of a Ph. D scholar Asad Ali Khan on 1st October from a Masjid at Babo Mohalla area of Mardan, on Monday.

PHC’s Justice Ejaz Anwar expressed concern over the enforced disappearance of the scholar and observed that it was an alarming situation where a Ph. D student was picked up and then accused of being involved in militant activities.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Zarbad Shah advocate informed the court that Asad Ali Khan, a Ph. D scholar at the Islamic College University was taken away by unidentified persons on 1st October. The student was picked up from a local Masjid in the Babo Mohalla of Mardan city.

The lawyer stated that 12 days after the scholar’s disappearance, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) contacted the family and asked them to bring a pistol. The family was later told to bring a hand grenade, which they refused to do.

Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that it was a tragedy that a Ph. D student was picked up and then accused of being involved in militant activities. He stated that the authorities first pick up individuals and then keep them in custody for two to three months. If nothing is found against them, they are then accused of being holding pistol or others illegal weapon. The court directed the federal and provincial governments to submit a report on the enforced disappearance of Asad Ali Khan and adjourned the hearing.

ATC grants interim bail to AAG Arshad Azim: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar Judge Muhammad Iqbal Khan granted interim bail to Assistant Advocate General (AAG) Arshad Azim, a suspect in the May 9 protest case against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

The court has ordered Azim to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the police. During the hearing, ATC Judge Muhammad Iqbal Khan was informed that Azim was nominated in the May 9 case for protesting against Imran Khan’s arrest.

The prosecution alleged that Azim, along with other protesters, had demonstrated in the premises of Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station and caused damage to public and private properties.

On the other hand, Arshad Azim’s lawyer argued that the case against the petitioner was baseless. He stated that Azim is a lawyer and is currently serving as Assistant Advocate General at the Service Tribunal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The lawyer requested the court to grant bail to Arshad Azim, which was accepted by the court.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted interim bail to AAG till 21st December and directed him to cooperate with the investigation. The court also ordered the parties to submit the record on the next hearing date.