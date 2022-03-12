Enforced disappearances and govt’s responsibility

During a recent hearing in the case of missing blogger Mudasir Naro, Chief Justice Athar Minallah has instructed to provide the report of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) to the lawyers in the missing persons’ cases along with the report of Justice (retd) Kamal Mansoor Alam on enforced disappearances. While commenting on the work of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, the court observed that the main purpose of the Commission was to give suggestions to the Federal Government as to how the incidents of enforced disappearances could be stopped, however, the commission had not forwarded any proposal since its inception in 2011 and the acts of enforced disappearances are continuing during the past years.

The issue of enforced disappearances has become a big stigma and a grave crisis of Pakistani society over the last one and a half decades. The public perceives that LEAs are behind this deplorable act while the agencies usually had denied their involvement in most cases or expressed their unawareness about the issue. The government is solely responsible for the cases of enforced disappearances because the state is responsible for the safety and security of its citizens and if agencies are not involved in such cases, then it is their responsibility to unearth mystery and recover the disappeared person or at least identify the real reason behind the case. According to experts, the philosophy of long-term enforced disappearances in respect of security agencies does not justify their case, because as for as terrorism cases and their investigations are concerns, years-long disappearances did not serve their purpose and this menace had increased over the past years. Therefore, agencies must reveal the fact after a certain period. The incidents of enforced disappearances had caused grievances in the public against the state and its institutions and created a social dilemma in our community. In fact, the government must not violate the constitution for an assumed and exaggerated threat and should recover all disappeared persons for a subsequent trial, release, or otherwise. So, peace can be revitalized, and the dignity of the constitution can be restored in the country.