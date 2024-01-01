Enforced disappearances: SHC seeks mechanism from govt

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has directed the federal and provincial governments to provide a mechanism for determining cases of enforced disappearance.

The directives were issued during the hearing of petitions seeking the recovery of missing persons, presided over by Justice Salahudin Panhwar.

During the hearing, a woman informed the court about her sons, Muaz and Talha, who had been missing since 2014 near the airport. A government lawyer highlighted that 41 Joint Investigations Team (JIT) meeting and 17 Provincial Task Force (PTF) sessions have been held for the recovery of citizens.

Justice Salahuddin questioned the definition of enforced disappearance and emphasised the need for a clear policy, suggesting the formation of a committee with capable officials from law enforcement agencies and the FIA.

The court directed that the committee completed its work and presented a report within two months, adjourning further hearing for two weeks.