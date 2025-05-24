Engagement helps navigate turbulent waters

The US Senate’s confirmation of former Republican senator David Perdue as ambassador to China in April came just as the United States and China were locked in a tariff showdown that threatened to redefine diplomatic relations between the world’s two largest economies.

No wonder Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch said ahead of the congressional vote for Perdue’s nomination for the post that it was “certainly one of the most important appointments that will come across this floor”.

Well aware of the importance of the role he assumes as the US’ top envoy in China, Perdue in his congressional hearing called the relationship with China the “most consequential diplomatic challenge of the 21st century”.

Having lived in Hong Kong for a long time as a business executive before his political career, Perdue should have a better understanding of China and the win-win nature of China-US relations than most politicians in Washington.

That’s expected to be his advantage in fulfilling his duty of helping “ensure our national and economic security remains uncompromised”, while promoting Washington and Beijing to “seek areas where our interests align to develop a better and safer working relationship”, as he vowed at the hearing.

There is no doubt the new US ambassador knows that he faces the daunting task of filling the gap between the reality and his vision, if not the discrepancy between what the US administration says to China and what it does.

The US’ zero-sum China policy has left China with no choice but to defend its core interests. So it remains to be seen how Perdue fulfills his duty as a credible point of contact to balance an increasingly coercive US that sees China’s losses as its gains, and a resolute China that will firmly safeguard its development interests.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Perdue in Beijing on Tuesday, welcoming him to his new post and expressing the hope that he will play an active role in promoting the healthy, steady and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Wang’s call for Perdue to act as a reliable communicator, a mediator resolving differences, and a promoter of cooperation highlights the need for open channels of dialogue and mutual understanding between China and the US.

That’s a clear message Beijing sends to Washington — that China remains committed to keeping bilateral ties on the right track, which should also be in the interest of the US.

But it must be seen that the US has never ceased rolling out systematic restrictive policies and measures in the technology and trade sectors, and people-to-people exchanges, targeting China for groundless reasons and infringing upon China’s legitimate rights and interests.

Through his meeting with Wang, the US top envoy should have been left with no doubt that China will not cave in to the maximum pressure tactics of the US.

China-US relations stand at a critical juncture, but as Wang told Perdue, the ups and downs of the past decades are a reminder of the fundamental principles that underpin successful engagement. The lessons learned from the past emphasize the significance of equality, respect and a commitment to dialogue as the foundation for productive exchanges and collaborative efforts. Saying one thing and doing another will only kill any buds of trust before they can blossom.

Perdue also met with representatives of US Grains Council in China on May 30 to explore opportunities for US farmers, processors and agribusinesses to expand grain and bioproduct exports, including corn, sorghum, barley, ethanol, and more to China. The meeting should have provided the US ambassador with firsthand knowledge of how US farmers and enterprises are footing the bill of the administration’s tariff policy, as well as the pertinence of Wang’s remarks.

Perdue’s expressed commitment to fostering a spirit of cooperation and understanding hopefully reflects a broader willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue to bridge the differences between the two nations. By upholding the principles of mutual respect and cooperation, Perdue’s role as a diplomatic bridge-builder holds the potential to facilitate constructive engagement and pave the way for improved Sino-US relations.