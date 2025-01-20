England beat Pakistan in ICC U19 Women’s T20 WC

JOHOR, MALAYSIA (APP): England’s U19 Women’s cricket team secured their first win in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan’s U19 team by six wickets at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Malaysia on Monday.

England successfully chased down a target of 67 runs in just 9.2 overs.

Pakistan who received one point from their earlier match against the USA that was washed out, now sits third in Group B with Ireland in fourth place.

After winning the toss, England opted to bowl first. Pakistan struggled early, losing wickets regularly and collapsing to 35-5 before being all out for 66 runs in 18.5 overs. Zoofishan Ayyaz was the top scorer for Pakistan with 15 runs off 13 balls, while Komal Khan contributed 12 runs off 25 balls.

For England, Amuruthaa Surenkumar was the standout bowler, taking 3 wickets for 17 runs. Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Olivia Brinsden also impressed with two wickets each.

In response, England faced early challenges, slipping to 33-4. However, Katie Jones played a crucial role, finishing unbeaten on 20 runs off 16 balls. She formed a vital partnership with captain Abigale Norgrove, who scored 14 runs off 9 balls. Mahnoor Zeb took two wickets for Pakistan.

Scores in Brief:

Pakistan U19 Women: 66 all out in 18.5 overs (Zoofishan Ayyaz 15, Komal Khan 12; Amuruthaa Surenkumar 3-17)

England U19 Women: 67-4 in 9.2 overs (Katie Jones 20 not out, Abigale Norgrove 14 not out; Mahnoor Zeb 2-23)

Player of the Match: Katie Jones (England U19 Women)

Upcoming Fixtures for Pakistan (all at JCA Oval, Johor):