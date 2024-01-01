England create history by making fastest team fifty in Test cricket

(Web Desk): England shattered their own record by smashing the fastest fifty in Test cricket history within just 4.2 overs.

The achieve the milestone while playing against the West Indies on the first day of the second Test match at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

The opening partnership of Ben Duckett, who made 33 runs from 14 balls, and Ollie Pope, with 16 runs not out from 9 balls, played the key role to rewrite the history.

Previously, the record was also held by England with a team fifty in 4.3 overs. They had achieved it during a match against South Africa in 1994.

The England cricket team also hold the third place in the list for fastest team fifties in Test cricket. The fourth spot is held by Sri Lanka as they scored team fifty in 5.2 overs against Pakistan in 2004.