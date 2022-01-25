England football legend Michael Owen lands in Pakistan

Monitroing Desk

KARACHI: England football legend Michael Owen has touched down in Pakistan on his two-day trip to the country.

Owen will meet with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and discuss a roadmap to develop football in the country.

Former Liverpool star will also meet Special Assistant Usman Dar to outline GSV’s football transformation programme for Pakistan.

After this, Owen will be hosted by the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and will conclude his Islamabad leg with a reception hosted by President Arif Alvi.

Owen will then visit Karachi on Thursday to attend a press conference at NED University, where he will officially hold a groundbreaking ceremony. The images of Pakistan’s first-ever Soccer City will also be revealed on Thursday.

Michael Owen said, “I am really excited to be at the helm of Pakistan’s largest football transformation programme and delighted to be discharged with the responsibility to take football to a whole new level in Pakistan”.

Zabe Khan, CEO of GSV, said, “There is not much to say when England’s pride and joy takes the top job to revive football in Pakistan. Michael has been a very loyal servant to Liverpool and his commitment and loyalty to making Pakistan a successful football nation seems relentless”.

Yasir Mahmood, Group Chairman of GSV, said, “It is a great honour for Pakistan to welcome Michael Owen to a country which needs a professional direction with football. All I can say is exciting times with football lie ahead.

“Football is here to stay with the GSV master plan by the implementation of its strategy for Pakistan. GSV will develop a sustainable grassroots plan, devise a Talent ID programme for international development in Europe, create lucrative professional pathways with international football contracts offering a career-changing lifestyle for the super talented, and develop a state of the art stadium starting with Karachi as the flagship soccer city at NED University featuring world-class sports science development.”