England self-destructs as Pakistan pulls off thrilling win

KARACHI (AP) : Pakistan pulled off a thrilling three-run win to level the seven-match T20 series 2-2 as England self-destructed in the last two overs on Sunday.

England still needed 33 off the last three overs in the fourth Twenty20 international in reply to Pakistan’s 166-4. Liam Dawson (34) smacked fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for 24 runs in the 18th over — including four boundaries and a six — and then pulled pacer Haris Rauf for another boundary early in the penultimate over.

At 162-7, and needing only five runs to win off 10 balls, England looked almost certain to win.

But Rauf struck off successive deliveries to give Pakistan real hope. He had Dawson caught at midwicket before rattling the stumps of T20 debutant Olly Stone for a golden duck.

With four required off the final over, Reece Topley was run out at the non-striker’s end as England was dismissed for 163 with four balls to spare.

England captain Moeen Ali earlier won his third straight toss and opted to field. Top-ranked batter Mohammad Rizwan made 88 off 67 balls and anchored Pakistan’s innings with his third half century of the series.

England’s chase started badly. Hasnain claimed two wickets to reduce England to 14-3 in two overs. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz rattled the England middle-order with 3-35.

Lahore will host the remaining three games of the series which is a warmup for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.